All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1824 W Cheyenne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1824 W Cheyenne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1824 W Cheyenne Drive

1824 West Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1824 West Cheyenne Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,106 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4641846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 W Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
1824 W Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 W Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 1824 W Cheyenne Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 W Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1824 W Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 W Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 W Cheyenne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1824 W Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
No, 1824 W Cheyenne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1824 W Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 W Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 W Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1824 W Cheyenne Drive has a pool.
Does 1824 W Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1824 W Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 W Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 W Cheyenne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College