1797 West Tulsa Street, Chandler, AZ 85224 Andersen Springs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Spacious 3 bed / 2.5 bath house with gorgeous pool conveniently located minutes from downtown Chandler and Chandler shopping center. Corner lot with 3 car garage, fireplace, pool, and putting green. Come check me out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1797 W Tulsa St have any available units?
1797 W Tulsa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1797 W Tulsa St have?
Some of 1797 W Tulsa St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1797 W Tulsa St currently offering any rent specials?
1797 W Tulsa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1797 W Tulsa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1797 W Tulsa St is pet friendly.
Does 1797 W Tulsa St offer parking?
Yes, 1797 W Tulsa St offers parking.
Does 1797 W Tulsa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1797 W Tulsa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1797 W Tulsa St have a pool?
Yes, 1797 W Tulsa St has a pool.
Does 1797 W Tulsa St have accessible units?
No, 1797 W Tulsa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1797 W Tulsa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1797 W Tulsa St has units with dishwashers.
