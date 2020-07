Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub tennis court

55+ Golf Course Gated Community. Pinehurst floor plan is one of the most popular model for a Villa home in Sunbird. Amenities: 18 hole golf course. Clubhouse w/restaurant/pool & spa, workout room, tennis, billiards, library, on site. We have a post office and Much More!Must see to appreciate! Thank you for showing.