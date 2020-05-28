Rent Calculator
Location
1712 West Butler Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4 bedroom spacious home with pool - Property Id: 256293
Large newly painted new carpets and tile with a big privat back yard and pool. Additional pet deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256293
Property Id 256293
(RLNE5688465)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1712 W Butler Dr have any available units?
1712 W Butler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1712 W Butler Dr have?
Some of 1712 W Butler Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1712 W Butler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1712 W Butler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 W Butler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 W Butler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1712 W Butler Dr offer parking?
No, 1712 W Butler Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1712 W Butler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 W Butler Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 W Butler Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1712 W Butler Dr has a pool.
Does 1712 W Butler Dr have accessible units?
No, 1712 W Butler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 W Butler Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 W Butler Dr has units with dishwashers.
