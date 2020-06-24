All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1701 S JAY Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1701 S JAY Place
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

1701 S JAY Place

1701 South Jay Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1701 South Jay Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite executive custom home in gated Chandler community. Every detail floor to ceiling is elegant, tasteful, & of highest quality. Vast island kitchen w/ alder cabinetry, galaxy black granite, wine refrigerator, W-I pantry, GE Monogram appliances. Ready for SERIOUS entertaining! Gorgeous stone tile & granite inlays, 12+ ft . grid coffered ceilings, formal living/dining room w/ spectacular butted glass picture window, solid alder doors. Dreamy master suite! Beautiful entry, cultured stone fireplace, Martin Logan surround sound system. Every room is warm and inviting, floor plan flows perfectly. 5th BR is office/den w/ built-in shelves. Guest room has full en-suite bath. Fully landscaped interior lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 S JAY Place have any available units?
1701 S JAY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 S JAY Place have?
Some of 1701 S JAY Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 S JAY Place currently offering any rent specials?
1701 S JAY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 S JAY Place pet-friendly?
No, 1701 S JAY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1701 S JAY Place offer parking?
Yes, 1701 S JAY Place offers parking.
Does 1701 S JAY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 S JAY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 S JAY Place have a pool?
No, 1701 S JAY Place does not have a pool.
Does 1701 S JAY Place have accessible units?
No, 1701 S JAY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 S JAY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 S JAY Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College