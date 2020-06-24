1701 S JAY Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite executive custom home in gated Chandler community. Every detail floor to ceiling is elegant, tasteful, & of highest quality. Vast island kitchen w/ alder cabinetry, galaxy black granite, wine refrigerator, W-I pantry, GE Monogram appliances. Ready for SERIOUS entertaining! Gorgeous stone tile & granite inlays, 12+ ft . grid coffered ceilings, formal living/dining room w/ spectacular butted glass picture window, solid alder doors. Dreamy master suite! Beautiful entry, cultured stone fireplace, Martin Logan surround sound system. Every room is warm and inviting, floor plan flows perfectly. 5th BR is office/den w/ built-in shelves. Guest room has full en-suite bath. Fully landscaped interior lot