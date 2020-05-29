Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1694 W PELICAN Drive
1694 W PELICAN Drive
1694 West Pelican Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1694 West Pelican Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful house and very good neighborhood. very Close to freeways 202 and 101
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1694 W PELICAN Drive have any available units?
1694 W PELICAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 1694 W PELICAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1694 W PELICAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 W PELICAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1694 W PELICAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1694 W PELICAN Drive offer parking?
No, 1694 W PELICAN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1694 W PELICAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1694 W PELICAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 W PELICAN Drive have a pool?
No, 1694 W PELICAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1694 W PELICAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1694 W PELICAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 W PELICAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1694 W PELICAN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1694 W PELICAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1694 W PELICAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
