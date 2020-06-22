Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1641 W IRONWOOD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1641 W IRONWOOD Drive
1641 West Ironwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location
1641 West Ironwood Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Andersen Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SHARP HOME WITH FIREPLACE PERGO FLOORING IN FAMILY ROOM., LIVING RM.. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD. POOL SERVICE AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED. FRUIT BEARING TREES, PARK CLOSE BY. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive have any available units?
1641 W IRONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1641 W IRONWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 W IRONWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
