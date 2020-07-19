All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1612 West Lynx Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1612 West Lynx Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1612 West Lynx Way

1612 West Lynx Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1612 West Lynx Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Available TODAY!!!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom with 3 bath in highly sought after Ocotillo Lakes. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island overlooking the backyard with impressive lake views. Family room with built-in media niche and cozy fireplace. Separate formal dining room. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with dual sinks, separate tub shower, and walk-in closet with build-in shelving. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Talavera tile in all the right places. Covered patio. Large lake-view backyard with large grassy area, fire-pit, and lots of patio seating. Three car garage. This beautiful community offers a tennis court and lakeside views. Close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the numerous freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 West Lynx Way have any available units?
1612 West Lynx Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 West Lynx Way have?
Some of 1612 West Lynx Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 West Lynx Way currently offering any rent specials?
1612 West Lynx Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 West Lynx Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 West Lynx Way is pet friendly.
Does 1612 West Lynx Way offer parking?
Yes, 1612 West Lynx Way offers parking.
Does 1612 West Lynx Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 West Lynx Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 West Lynx Way have a pool?
No, 1612 West Lynx Way does not have a pool.
Does 1612 West Lynx Way have accessible units?
No, 1612 West Lynx Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 West Lynx Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 West Lynx Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College