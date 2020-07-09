1611 E SAN TAN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to Chandler w/ Strolling paths to School + Parks + NO HOA! Inviting Entry w/ Custom Iron Patio Door. Great Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings; Ample Natural Light; & Entertainment Bar. Vented Side Light windows at Patio exits to Soothing Outdoor Living Area. Escape to the Serenity of a Lush Shady Oasis. Paver Patio; Raised Planter Beds; Mature Trees create a Private Haven. Granite kitchen w/ Abundant Counter Space; Pantry; Gas Range; Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Room w/ wainscoting + Sunny Round window! Split Master Retreat w/ Vaulted Ceiling + Plank Wood Accent wall. Garden Tub & Separate Shower; Dual sinks at Quartz Vanity + Walk in Closet. Modern Baseboards; No Carpet; Garage w/ Epoxy Floor + Cabinets; Water Softener; Reverse Osmosis; Plantation Shutters +++ See Walk Thru 3D Floorplan!