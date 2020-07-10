Rent Calculator
1605 N LONGMORE Street
1605 N LONGMORE Street
1605 North Longmore Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1605 North Longmore Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 N LONGMORE Street have any available units?
1605 N LONGMORE Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1605 N LONGMORE Street have?
Some of 1605 N LONGMORE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1605 N LONGMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 N LONGMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 N LONGMORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1605 N LONGMORE Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1605 N LONGMORE Street offer parking?
No, 1605 N LONGMORE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1605 N LONGMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 N LONGMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 N LONGMORE Street have a pool?
No, 1605 N LONGMORE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 N LONGMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 N LONGMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 N LONGMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 N LONGMORE Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
