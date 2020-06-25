All apartments in Chandler
1601 N Saba St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

1601 N Saba St

1601 N Saba St · No Longer Available
Location

1601 N Saba St, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Gorgeously updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with covered parking, storage and community pool in a well maintained community in Chandler. Kitchen has new refaced shaker cabinet doors, stainless steel appliances, custom tile back splash and new plank tile floor. Kitchen leads out to the great room with lots of windows to let the natural light in and a patio door to the fenced-in private patio. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bath has a custom tile shower and new tile floors. New Tile Floors, New Carpeting, New Paint, New Lighting, New Plumbing Fixtures, New Fans and New Paint throughout your New Home! 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,375/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,375 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Small dog welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 N Saba St have any available units?
1601 N Saba St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 N Saba St have?
Some of 1601 N Saba St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 N Saba St currently offering any rent specials?
1601 N Saba St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 N Saba St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 N Saba St is pet friendly.
Does 1601 N Saba St offer parking?
Yes, 1601 N Saba St offers parking.
Does 1601 N Saba St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 N Saba St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 N Saba St have a pool?
Yes, 1601 N Saba St has a pool.
Does 1601 N Saba St have accessible units?
No, 1601 N Saba St does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 N Saba St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 N Saba St does not have units with dishwashers.

