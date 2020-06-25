1601 N Saba St

Amenities

Gorgeously updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with covered parking, storage and community pool in a well maintained community in Chandler. Kitchen has new refaced shaker cabinet doors, stainless steel appliances, custom tile back splash and new plank tile floor. Kitchen leads out to the great room with lots of windows to let the natural light in and a patio door to the fenced-in private patio. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bath has a custom tile shower and new tile floors. New Tile Floors, New Carpeting, New Paint, New Lighting, New Plumbing Fixtures, New Fans and New Paint throughout your New Home! 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,375/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,375 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Small dog welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery.