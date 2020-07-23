All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1600 N Saba St # 140.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1600 N Saba St # 140
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1600 N Saba St # 140

1600 North Saba Street · (480) 980-8899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1600 North Saba Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Chandler - Property Id: 319771

Incredible two-story townhouse! Completely remodeled. This one will not last! This is the large 1200 sq ft floorplan. 2 Large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Highlights include: Brand new kitchen cabinets with crown molding, Granite Countertops, Beautiful Arabesque backsplash, All new flooring and baseboards, freshly painted, Custom wood on fireplace and kitchen Island wall, new bathroom vanities, new tub in master bath and beautiful subway tile walls, new blinds throughout. Private back patio with storage room. This location is one of the best locations in Chandler, close to parks, downtown chandler, freeways access.
If you are interested, Please send me desired move-in date, household size, employment circumstance, pet situation prior to any showings. Please be as detailed as possible or you may fill out an application. Showings will be done by appointment only. Thank you for understanding. Feel free to call me directly with any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1600-n-saba-st-%23-140-chandler-az/319771
Property Id 319771

(RLNE5937605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 N Saba St # 140 have any available units?
1600 N Saba St # 140 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 N Saba St # 140 have?
Some of 1600 N Saba St # 140's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 N Saba St # 140 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 N Saba St # 140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 N Saba St # 140 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 N Saba St # 140 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 N Saba St # 140 offer parking?
No, 1600 N Saba St # 140 does not offer parking.
Does 1600 N Saba St # 140 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 N Saba St # 140 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 N Saba St # 140 have a pool?
No, 1600 N Saba St # 140 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 N Saba St # 140 have accessible units?
No, 1600 N Saba St # 140 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 N Saba St # 140 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 N Saba St # 140 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1600 N Saba St # 140?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity