1600 N Saba St # 140

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Chandler - Property Id: 319771



Incredible two-story townhouse! Completely remodeled. This one will not last! This is the large 1200 sq ft floorplan. 2 Large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Highlights include: Brand new kitchen cabinets with crown molding, Granite Countertops, Beautiful Arabesque backsplash, All new flooring and baseboards, freshly painted, Custom wood on fireplace and kitchen Island wall, new bathroom vanities, new tub in master bath and beautiful subway tile walls, new blinds throughout. Private back patio with storage room. This location is one of the best locations in Chandler, close to parks, downtown chandler, freeways access.

If you are interested, Please send me desired move-in date, household size, employment circumstance, pet situation prior to any showings. Please be as detailed as possible or you may fill out an application. Showings will be done by appointment only. Thank you for understanding. Feel free to call me directly with any questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1600-n-saba-st-%23-140-chandler-az/319771

