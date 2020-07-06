All apartments in Chandler
1563 South Pennington Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:33 PM

1563 South Pennington Drive

1563 South Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1563 South Pennington Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous chandler single level 3/2 waterfront premium lot home with vaulted ceilings, like new carpeting, updated paint, stainless steel appliances, split master, private pool, 2 car garage, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The

information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any

errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 South Pennington Drive have any available units?
1563 South Pennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1563 South Pennington Drive have?
Some of 1563 South Pennington Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 South Pennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1563 South Pennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 South Pennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1563 South Pennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1563 South Pennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1563 South Pennington Drive offers parking.
Does 1563 South Pennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 South Pennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 South Pennington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1563 South Pennington Drive has a pool.
Does 1563 South Pennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1563 South Pennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 South Pennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 South Pennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
