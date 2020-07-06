1563 South Pennington Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous chandler single level 3/2 waterfront premium lot home with vaulted ceilings, like new carpeting, updated paint, stainless steel appliances, split master, private pool, 2 car garage, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The



information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any



errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.