Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1547 E AQUARIUS Place
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1547 E AQUARIUS Place

1547 East Aquarius Place · No Longer Available
Location

1547 East Aquarius Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have any available units?
1547 E AQUARIUS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have?
Some of 1547 E AQUARIUS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 E AQUARIUS Place currently offering any rent specials?
1547 E AQUARIUS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 E AQUARIUS Place pet-friendly?
No, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place offer parking?
Yes, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place offers parking.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have a pool?
No, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place does not have a pool.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have accessible units?
No, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place has units with dishwashers.
