Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1547 E AQUARIUS Place
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
1 of 8
1547 E AQUARIUS Place
1547 East Aquarius Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1547 East Aquarius Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have any available units?
1547 E AQUARIUS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have?
Some of 1547 E AQUARIUS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1547 E AQUARIUS Place currently offering any rent specials?
1547 E AQUARIUS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 E AQUARIUS Place pet-friendly?
No, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place offer parking?
Yes, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place offers parking.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have a pool?
No, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place does not have a pool.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have accessible units?
No, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 E AQUARIUS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 E AQUARIUS Place has units with dishwashers.
