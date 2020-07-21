All apartments in Chandler
1541 S CARRIAGE Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

1541 S CARRIAGE Lane

1541 South Carriage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1541 South Carriage Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Great Chandler Location Near 101 and 202 5 Bedroom 4 Bathrooms 4,009sq ft Includes: ALL NEW Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Hook ups, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Master Bedrooms, 1 Upstairs and 1 Downstairs, Tile in All the Traffic Areas, Corian Counter Tops in Kitchen, Kitchen Island, Separate Living Room and Family Room, Built in Entertainment Center, 2 Inch Wood Blinds Private Pool and Heated Spa With Full Pool Service Included .One room can be a very large game room. 3rd bed has an attached bath as well. All spacious bedrooms.Wide spacious hallways and stairs. Very open/bright with high vaulted ceilings even in the Family room. Double Island Kitchen w/many cabinets, abundant counter space & super sized Pantry to match the super sized home. Must see this home, ALL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane have any available units?
1541 S CARRIAGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane have?
Some of 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1541 S CARRIAGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane offers parking.
Does 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane has a pool.
Does 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 S CARRIAGE Lane has units with dishwashers.
