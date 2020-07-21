1541 S CARRIAGE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Great Chandler Location Near 101 and 202 5 Bedroom 4 Bathrooms 4,009sq ft Includes: ALL NEW Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Washer and Dryer Hook ups, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Master Bedrooms, 1 Upstairs and 1 Downstairs, Tile in All the Traffic Areas, Corian Counter Tops in Kitchen, Kitchen Island, Separate Living Room and Family Room, Built in Entertainment Center, 2 Inch Wood Blinds Private Pool and Heated Spa With Full Pool Service Included .One room can be a very large game room. 3rd bed has an attached bath as well. All spacious bedrooms.Wide spacious hallways and stairs. Very open/bright with high vaulted ceilings even in the Family room. Double Island Kitchen w/many cabinets, abundant counter space & super sized Pantry to match the super sized home. Must see this home, ALL