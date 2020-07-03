All apartments in Chandler
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

1506 North Central Drive

1506 North Central Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1506 North Central Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Continental Terrace in Chandler! This home has a two car garage and the ceiling fans and blinds are already installed. New paint and flooring! New pictures coming soon!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (With owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 North Central Drive have any available units?
1506 North Central Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 North Central Drive have?
Some of 1506 North Central Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 North Central Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1506 North Central Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 North Central Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 North Central Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1506 North Central Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1506 North Central Drive offers parking.
Does 1506 North Central Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 North Central Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 North Central Drive have a pool?
No, 1506 North Central Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1506 North Central Drive have accessible units?
No, 1506 North Central Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 North Central Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 North Central Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

