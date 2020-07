Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You'll love this sparkling clean gem! Walk to award-winning Chandler schools and neighborhood parks. This is a TRUE four-bedroom home that is sure to please. Granite countertops in kitchen, upgraded flooring throughout, ceiling fans in every bedroom. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. New AC Unit. No pets or smokers, please. Landscaping maintenance included in rental price! Don't miss out on this great home.