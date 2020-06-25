Rent Calculator
1473 W BLUEJAY Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1473 W BLUEJAY Drive
1473 West Bluejay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1473 West Bluejay Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE IN CLEMENTE RANCH WITH REFRESHING PEBBLE-TEC SALT WATER POOL. NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE, NICE LANDSCAPING, FRESH PAINT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive have any available units?
1473 W BLUEJAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive have?
Some of 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1473 W BLUEJAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive offers parking.
Does 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive has a pool.
Does 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1473 W BLUEJAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
