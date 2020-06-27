All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

1456 E KENT Avenue

1456 East Kent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1456 East Kent Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Wonderful single level split 3 bedroom, 2 bath with great room is clean and ready to move-in. The master bathroom has separate vanities with walk in closet. Great neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have any available units?
1456 E KENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 E KENT Avenue have?
Some of 1456 E KENT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 E KENT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1456 E KENT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 E KENT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue offer parking?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 E KENT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
