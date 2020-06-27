Rent Calculator
1456 E KENT Avenue
1456 E KENT Avenue
1456 East Kent Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1456 East Kent Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Wonderful single level split 3 bedroom, 2 bath with great room is clean and ready to move-in. The master bathroom has separate vanities with walk in closet. Great neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have any available units?
1456 E KENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1456 E KENT Avenue have?
Some of 1456 E KENT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1456 E KENT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1456 E KENT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 E KENT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue offer parking?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1456 E KENT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 E KENT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 E KENT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
