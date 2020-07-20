All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

1449 E IRIS Drive

1449 East Iris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1449 East Iris Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Lantana Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
This beautiful Chandler home features granite countertops, stainless appliances, laminate and tile flooring, gorgeous modern, updated bathrooms and a three car garage. This is such a great home, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 E IRIS Drive have any available units?
1449 E IRIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 E IRIS Drive have?
Some of 1449 E IRIS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 E IRIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1449 E IRIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 E IRIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1449 E IRIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1449 E IRIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1449 E IRIS Drive offers parking.
Does 1449 E IRIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 E IRIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 E IRIS Drive have a pool?
No, 1449 E IRIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1449 E IRIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1449 E IRIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 E IRIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 E IRIS Drive has units with dishwashers.
