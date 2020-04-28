1442 West Thompson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Chandler! Stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, large island, breakfast bar, and pantry! Great laundry room, tile in all the right places and ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with separate tub and stand-in shower Great backyard with pool! Two-car garage and close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.