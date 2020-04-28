All apartments in Chandler
1442 West Thompson Way
Last updated October 4 2019 at 12:07 AM

1442 West Thompson Way

1442 West Thompson Way · No Longer Available
Location

1442 West Thompson Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
The Vineyards of Chandler

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Chandler! Stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, large island, breakfast bar, and pantry! Great laundry room, tile in all the right places and ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with separate tub and stand-in shower Great backyard with pool! Two-car garage and close to great food and entertainment!

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 West Thompson Way have any available units?
1442 West Thompson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 West Thompson Way have?
Some of 1442 West Thompson Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 West Thompson Way currently offering any rent specials?
1442 West Thompson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 West Thompson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 West Thompson Way is pet friendly.
Does 1442 West Thompson Way offer parking?
Yes, 1442 West Thompson Way offers parking.
Does 1442 West Thompson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 West Thompson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 West Thompson Way have a pool?
Yes, 1442 West Thompson Way has a pool.
Does 1442 West Thompson Way have accessible units?
No, 1442 West Thompson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 West Thompson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 West Thompson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
