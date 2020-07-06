1430 West Hawk Way

Amenities

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level chandler 4/2 house with all tile floors, fresh interior paint through out, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium cul de sac lot with private pool, 2 car garage, private extended entertaining patio, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.