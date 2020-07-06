All apartments in Chandler
1430 West Hawk Way
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:17 PM

1430 West Hawk Way

1430 West Hawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

1430 West Hawk Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level chandler 4/2 house with all tile floors, fresh interior paint through out, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium cul de sac lot with private pool, 2 car garage, private extended entertaining patio, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 West Hawk Way have any available units?
1430 West Hawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 West Hawk Way have?
Some of 1430 West Hawk Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 West Hawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
1430 West Hawk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 West Hawk Way pet-friendly?
No, 1430 West Hawk Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1430 West Hawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 1430 West Hawk Way offers parking.
Does 1430 West Hawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 West Hawk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 West Hawk Way have a pool?
Yes, 1430 West Hawk Way has a pool.
Does 1430 West Hawk Way have accessible units?
No, 1430 West Hawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 West Hawk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 West Hawk Way does not have units with dishwashers.

