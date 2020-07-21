All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

1405 W PELICAN Court

1405 West Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Location

1405 West Pelican Court, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET ready to move in. Not your typical rental home. Home shows pride of ownership. HIGHLY UPGRADED home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Hop to the well ranked elementary school, trot to shopping and jog to the parks. Home itself is very spacious with OPEN FLOOR PLAN showcasing tons of upgrades all over. Highlights include MODERN kitchen with GRANITE countertops, upgraded cabinets, STAINLESS appliances, huge island, ample counter space, super vaulted ceiling, spacious loft, walk deck with premium view of mountains and green belt, breathtaking staircase with stair lights, super sized under stair storage, Home has a 2nd master bath with overlooking balcony. Yard is low maintenance - front yard has a sitting area with private cul-de-sac view - backyard has resort style views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 W PELICAN Court have any available units?
1405 W PELICAN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 W PELICAN Court have?
Some of 1405 W PELICAN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 W PELICAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1405 W PELICAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 W PELICAN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1405 W PELICAN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1405 W PELICAN Court offer parking?
Yes, 1405 W PELICAN Court offers parking.
Does 1405 W PELICAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 W PELICAN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 W PELICAN Court have a pool?
No, 1405 W PELICAN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1405 W PELICAN Court have accessible units?
No, 1405 W PELICAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 W PELICAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 W PELICAN Court has units with dishwashers.
