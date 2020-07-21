1405 W PELICAN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET ready to move in. Not your typical rental home. Home shows pride of ownership. HIGHLY UPGRADED home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Hop to the well ranked elementary school, trot to shopping and jog to the parks. Home itself is very spacious with OPEN FLOOR PLAN showcasing tons of upgrades all over. Highlights include MODERN kitchen with GRANITE countertops, upgraded cabinets, STAINLESS appliances, huge island, ample counter space, super vaulted ceiling, spacious loft, walk deck with premium view of mountains and green belt, breathtaking staircase with stair lights, super sized under stair storage, Home has a 2nd master bath with overlooking balcony. Yard is low maintenance - front yard has a sitting area with private cul-de-sac view - backyard has resort style views.