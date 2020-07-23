1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOCATION..LOCATION.. Luxurious Model home in Chandler. Home includes sparkling pool, Chef Kitchen, Paradise Entertainer's BACKYARD, all the upgrades. This spacious house welcomes you into a cathedral high ceiling Living room with formal Dining area, Den or Office with French doors, spectacular Chef Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, One bedroom and a full bath on the 1st floor. The stairs lead to the loft and on one side is the master-bedroom with luxurious bathroom. Down the way are rest of the rooms and a full-bathroom. Enough storage space all over the house and garage. Located near Award Winning Schools- Hamilton High, BASIS CHANDLER, Easy Access to Shopping and 202, INTEL, WELLS FARGO and ORBITAL, Village Health Club.