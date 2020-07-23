1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place

Amenities
LOCATION..LOCATION.. Luxurious Model home in Chandler. Home includes sparkling pool, Chef Kitchen, Paradise Entertainer's BACKYARD, all the upgrades. This spacious house welcomes you into a cathedral high ceiling Living room with formal Dining area, Den or Office with French doors, spectacular Chef Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, One bedroom and a full bath on the 1st floor. The stairs lead to the loft and on one side is the master-bedroom with luxurious bathroom. Down the way are rest of the rooms and a full-bathroom. Enough storage space all over the house and garage. Located near Award Winning Schools- Hamilton High, BASIS CHANDLER, Easy Access to Shopping and 202, INTEL, WELLS FARGO and ORBITAL, Village Health Club.