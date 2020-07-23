All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place

1390 East Yellowstone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1390 East Yellowstone Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Geneva Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION..LOCATION.. Luxurious Model home in Chandler. Home includes sparkling pool, Chef Kitchen, Paradise Entertainer's BACKYARD, all the upgrades. This spacious house welcomes you into a cathedral high ceiling Living room with formal Dining area, Den or Office with French doors, spectacular Chef Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, One bedroom and a full bath on the 1st floor. The stairs lead to the loft and on one side is the master-bedroom with luxurious bathroom. Down the way are rest of the rooms and a full-bathroom. Enough storage space all over the house and garage. Located near Award Winning Schools- Hamilton High, BASIS CHANDLER, Easy Access to Shopping and 202, INTEL, WELLS FARGO and ORBITAL, Village Health Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place have any available units?
1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place have?
Some of 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place currently offering any rent specials?
1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place pet-friendly?
No, 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place offer parking?
Yes, 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place offers parking.
Does 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place have a pool?
Yes, 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place has a pool.
Does 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place have accessible units?
No, 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 E YELLOWSTONE Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College