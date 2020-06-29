All apartments in Chandler
1383 West Dublin Street
1383 West Dublin Street

1383 West Dublin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1383 West Dublin Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Colonia Granada

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, car-port home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace with a view of the kitchen! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops which leads to dining area! Covered patio with fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1383 West Dublin Street have any available units?
1383 West Dublin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1383 West Dublin Street have?
Some of 1383 West Dublin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1383 West Dublin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1383 West Dublin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1383 West Dublin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1383 West Dublin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1383 West Dublin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1383 West Dublin Street offers parking.
Does 1383 West Dublin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1383 West Dublin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1383 West Dublin Street have a pool?
No, 1383 West Dublin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1383 West Dublin Street have accessible units?
No, 1383 West Dublin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1383 West Dublin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1383 West Dublin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
