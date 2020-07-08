1352 W BLUE RIDGE Court

SUPER CLEAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN OCOTILLO LAKES* 1600sf VAULTED CEILINGS* EARTH-TONE PAINT THROUGHOUT* NEUTRAL TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES* GREAT BACKYARD WITH GRASS AREA AND FENCED POOL* OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE* CUL-DE-SAC LOT* DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
