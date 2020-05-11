1329 W CORTEZ Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. All fresh white silver ash paint throughout, new gray vinyl flooring throughout, new cabinets and granite in Kitchen and all 3 bathrooms. New windows and slider down stairs and new window screens and new fans through-out for cooling Energy efficiency. 2018 New Roof and New Outside paint. Rent includes: frig, washer/dryer, and front & back yard maintenance. Close to 60 and I-10. PREMIUM CUL-DE-SAC LOT within Crystal Bay HOA featuring greenbelts for walking. Easy & FAIR application process: 1st step-submit your completed application for occupancy, to listing agent, no money w app. If your application passes initial screening, 2nd step will be to obtain credit background check $35 fee.