1329 W CORTEZ Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:25 PM

1329 W CORTEZ Court

1329 West Cortez Court · No Longer Available
Location

1329 West Cortez Court, Chandler, AZ 85224
Crystal Bay Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY REMODELED 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. All fresh white silver ash paint throughout, new gray vinyl flooring throughout, new cabinets and granite in Kitchen and all 3 bathrooms. New windows and slider down stairs and new window screens and new fans through-out for cooling Energy efficiency. 2018 New Roof and New Outside paint. Rent includes: frig, washer/dryer, and front & back yard maintenance. Close to 60 and I-10. PREMIUM CUL-DE-SAC LOT within Crystal Bay HOA featuring greenbelts for walking. Easy & FAIR application process: 1st step-submit your completed application for occupancy, to listing agent, no money w app. If your application passes initial screening, 2nd step will be to obtain credit background check $35 fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 W CORTEZ Court have any available units?
1329 W CORTEZ Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 W CORTEZ Court have?
Some of 1329 W CORTEZ Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 W CORTEZ Court currently offering any rent specials?
1329 W CORTEZ Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 W CORTEZ Court pet-friendly?
No, 1329 W CORTEZ Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1329 W CORTEZ Court offer parking?
Yes, 1329 W CORTEZ Court offers parking.
Does 1329 W CORTEZ Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 W CORTEZ Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 W CORTEZ Court have a pool?
No, 1329 W CORTEZ Court does not have a pool.
Does 1329 W CORTEZ Court have accessible units?
No, 1329 W CORTEZ Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 W CORTEZ Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 W CORTEZ Court has units with dishwashers.

