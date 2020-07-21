All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

1302 S SOHO Lane

1302 South Soho Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1302 South Soho Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated community. Fridge,full size washer,dryer included. Community pool,spa, park and playground. HOA takes care of front yard, low maintanance backyard. No dogs or cats. Elementary school is Humphrey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 S SOHO Lane have any available units?
1302 S SOHO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 S SOHO Lane have?
Some of 1302 S SOHO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 S SOHO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1302 S SOHO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 S SOHO Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 S SOHO Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1302 S SOHO Lane offer parking?
No, 1302 S SOHO Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1302 S SOHO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 S SOHO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 S SOHO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1302 S SOHO Lane has a pool.
Does 1302 S SOHO Lane have accessible units?
No, 1302 S SOHO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 S SOHO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 S SOHO Lane has units with dishwashers.
