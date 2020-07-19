Awesome 3 Bedroom Chandler Home with Spacious Floorplan, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Custom Colors, Walk In Master Closet & Beautiful Pool! Pool Service & Quartly Pest Control Included! Call or Text Today - Kara 480.232.4288
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 S Poplar Way have any available units?
13 S Poplar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 13 S Poplar Way currently offering any rent specials?
13 S Poplar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.