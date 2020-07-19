All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13 S Poplar Way

13 South Poplar Way · No Longer Available
Location

13 South Poplar Way, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Awesome 3 Bedroom Chandler Home with Spacious Floorplan, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Custom Colors, Walk In Master Closet & Beautiful Pool! Pool Service & Quartly Pest Control Included! Call or Text Today - Kara 480.232.4288

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 S Poplar Way have any available units?
13 S Poplar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 13 S Poplar Way currently offering any rent specials?
13 S Poplar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 S Poplar Way pet-friendly?
No, 13 S Poplar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 13 S Poplar Way offer parking?
No, 13 S Poplar Way does not offer parking.
Does 13 S Poplar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 S Poplar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 S Poplar Way have a pool?
Yes, 13 S Poplar Way has a pool.
Does 13 S Poplar Way have accessible units?
No, 13 S Poplar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13 S Poplar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 S Poplar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 S Poplar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 S Poplar Way does not have units with air conditioning.
