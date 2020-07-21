1295 East Weatherby Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous chandler 4/2.5 home with updated paint, tile floors, like new carpet, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, premium cul de sac lot, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, gated, community pool, walking paths with near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.