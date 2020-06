Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom ground floor condo! New two tone paint with get tones. Gorgeous tile that looks like wood, granite counter tops and espresso cabinets. Stainless appliances and all new plumbing and electrical fixtures. Looks brand new. WALKING DISTANCE TO BUSINESS AREA, RESTAURANTS, and SHOPPING! BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED POOL, SPA, TENNIS &N VOLLEY BALL COURTS. ASSIGNED PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT. Tiled patio in back. Won't last long!