Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

1262 W SWAN Court

1262 West Swan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1262 West Swan Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
pet friendly
Backyard play pool not separately fenced.1, any size dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 W SWAN Court have any available units?
1262 W SWAN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 W SWAN Court have?
Some of 1262 W SWAN Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 W SWAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1262 W SWAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 W SWAN Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1262 W SWAN Court is pet friendly.
Does 1262 W SWAN Court offer parking?
No, 1262 W SWAN Court does not offer parking.
Does 1262 W SWAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 W SWAN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 W SWAN Court have a pool?
Yes, 1262 W SWAN Court has a pool.
Does 1262 W SWAN Court have accessible units?
No, 1262 W SWAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 W SWAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 W SWAN Court has units with dishwashers.
