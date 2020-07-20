1260 W Straford Drive

1260 W Straford Dr, Chandler, AZ 85224 Crystal Bay Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Front and backyard have grass. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Fans in all rooms. Very nice flooring. 2 car garage washer/Dryer included. Close to everywhere and great school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
