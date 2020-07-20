1260 W Straford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Front and backyard have grass. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Fans in all rooms. Very nice flooring. 2 car garage washer/Dryer included. Close to everywhere and great school district.