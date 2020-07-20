All apartments in Chandler
1260 W Straford Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

1260 W Straford Drive

1260 W Straford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1260 W Straford Dr, Chandler, AZ 85224
Crystal Bay Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Front and backyard have grass. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Fans in all rooms. Very nice flooring. 2 car garage washer/Dryer included. Close to everywhere and great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 W Straford Drive have any available units?
1260 W Straford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 W Straford Drive have?
Some of 1260 W Straford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 W Straford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1260 W Straford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 W Straford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1260 W Straford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1260 W Straford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1260 W Straford Drive offers parking.
Does 1260 W Straford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1260 W Straford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 W Straford Drive have a pool?
No, 1260 W Straford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1260 W Straford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1260 W Straford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 W Straford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 W Straford Drive has units with dishwashers.
