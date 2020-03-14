Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1254 W BROWNING Way
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
1254 W BROWNING Way
1254 West Browning Way
·
Location
1254 West Browning Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Chandler 5 Bedroom, 3 full bath. Fresh Paint. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large Grass backyard . $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN AND $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1254 W BROWNING Way have any available units?
1254 W BROWNING Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1254 W BROWNING Way have?
Some of 1254 W BROWNING Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1254 W BROWNING Way currently offering any rent specials?
1254 W BROWNING Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 W BROWNING Way pet-friendly?
No, 1254 W BROWNING Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1254 W BROWNING Way offer parking?
Yes, 1254 W BROWNING Way offers parking.
Does 1254 W BROWNING Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 W BROWNING Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 W BROWNING Way have a pool?
No, 1254 W BROWNING Way does not have a pool.
Does 1254 W BROWNING Way have accessible units?
No, 1254 W BROWNING Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 W BROWNING Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1254 W BROWNING Way has units with dishwashers.
