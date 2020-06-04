All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1223 S. Emmett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1223 S. Emmett Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:00 AM

1223 S. Emmett Drive

1223 South Emmet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1223 South Emmet Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Fabulous neighborhood with a great community pool. Nice backyard.

Major Crossroads: Gilbert and Pecos

Near: Chandler /Gilbert Community College, LA Fitness, Home Depot, Crossroads Towne Center, Michaels, Target and lots of restaurants.

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 S. Emmett Drive have any available units?
1223 S. Emmett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 S. Emmett Drive have?
Some of 1223 S. Emmett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 S. Emmett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1223 S. Emmett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 S. Emmett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 S. Emmett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1223 S. Emmett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1223 S. Emmett Drive offers parking.
Does 1223 S. Emmett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1223 S. Emmett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 S. Emmett Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1223 S. Emmett Drive has a pool.
Does 1223 S. Emmett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1223 S. Emmett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 S. Emmett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 S. Emmett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College