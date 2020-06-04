1223 S. Emmett Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool refrigerator

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Fabulous neighborhood with a great community pool. Nice backyard.



Major Crossroads: Gilbert and Pecos



Near: Chandler /Gilbert Community College, LA Fitness, Home Depot, Crossroads Towne Center, Michaels, Target and lots of restaurants.



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



