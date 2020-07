Amenities

UPDATED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF CHANDLER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEELS BIGGER THAN THE SQUARE FOOTAGE. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME. OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINETS, UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR AND MICROWAVE. CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM. COVERED SUN ROOM LEADS TO A BIG BACKYARD W/ RV GATE. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. ACROSS FROM ARROWHEAD MEADOWS PARK WITH BALL FIELDS, TENNIS COURTS, AND A COMMUNITY POOL. JUST A COUPLE OF MILES TO DOWNTOWN CHANDLER AND TO CHANDLER MALL. REQUIREMENTS: 600+ CREDIT SCORES, GOOD RENTAL HISTORY, HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE 3X'S THE MONTHLY RENT. $55 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, $1650.00/MO RENT + 4% TAX; $1650.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT; $300.00 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE/PER PET. PLEASE HAVE PETS APPROVED BEFORE APPLYING. Schedule your Showing today: https://showmojo.com/l/ebfad3e0ea/1214-w-erie-st-chandler-az-85224