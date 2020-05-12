All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1193 West Flamingo Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1193 West Flamingo Court
Last updated January 21 2020 at 6:15 PM

1193 West Flamingo Court

1193 West Flamingo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1193 West Flamingo Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
SUPER SHARP SHEA HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC ACROSS FROM A GREENBELT! LOTS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING NICE TILE,NEWER PAINT,2 INCH BLINDS! CLOSE TO SHOPS AND FREEWAYS.
HOME HAS A PRIVATE POOL AND POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN LEASE PRICE!!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1193 West Flamingo Court have any available units?
1193 West Flamingo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1193 West Flamingo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1193 West Flamingo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1193 West Flamingo Court pet-friendly?
No, 1193 West Flamingo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1193 West Flamingo Court offer parking?
No, 1193 West Flamingo Court does not offer parking.
Does 1193 West Flamingo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1193 West Flamingo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1193 West Flamingo Court have a pool?
Yes, 1193 West Flamingo Court has a pool.
Does 1193 West Flamingo Court have accessible units?
No, 1193 West Flamingo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1193 West Flamingo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1193 West Flamingo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1193 West Flamingo Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1193 West Flamingo Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College