1177 S FARGO Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 1886 SQ FT, LOFT AREA UPSTAIRS GREAT FOR PLAYROOM OR OFFICE, ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS, VERY CLEAN HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY.