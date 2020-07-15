1177 South Fargo Court, Chandler, AZ 85286 Arizona Reflections
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 1886 SQ FT, LOFT AREA UPSTAIRS GREAT FOR PLAYROOM OR OFFICE, ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS, VERY CLEAN HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1177 S FARGO Court have any available units?
1177 S FARGO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 S FARGO Court have?
Some of 1177 S FARGO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 S FARGO Court currently offering any rent specials?
1177 S FARGO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.