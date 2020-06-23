1171 E Jupiter Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AWESOME 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Springs * COMMUNITY POOL * Near Elementary & Jr High Schools * Near Park * Easy Freeway access * BIG open eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances B/I microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator * Remote control ceiling fans * BIG Great room * Wood floors throughout * Tile entry * Covered patio, sprinkler & drip system in back yard with fruit bearing citrus trees * Gorgeous lake community with playgrounds * HURRY don't miss this great house, call Robin 480-254-9366 MBA Real Estate