1171 E Jupiter Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1171 E Jupiter Pl

1171 East Jupiter Place · No Longer Available
Location

1171 East Jupiter Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AWESOME 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Springs * COMMUNITY POOL * Near Elementary & Jr High Schools * Near Park * Easy Freeway access * BIG open eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances B/I microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator * Remote control ceiling fans * BIG Great room * Wood floors throughout * Tile entry * Covered patio, sprinkler & drip system in back yard with fruit bearing citrus trees * Gorgeous lake community with playgrounds * HURRY don't miss this great house, call Robin 480-254-9366 MBA Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 E Jupiter Pl have any available units?
1171 E Jupiter Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 E Jupiter Pl have?
Some of 1171 E Jupiter Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 E Jupiter Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1171 E Jupiter Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 E Jupiter Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 E Jupiter Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1171 E Jupiter Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1171 E Jupiter Pl does offer parking.
Does 1171 E Jupiter Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 E Jupiter Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 E Jupiter Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1171 E Jupiter Pl has a pool.
Does 1171 E Jupiter Pl have accessible units?
No, 1171 E Jupiter Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 E Jupiter Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1171 E Jupiter Pl has units with dishwashers.
