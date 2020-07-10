All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1170 East Dublin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1170 East Dublin Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1170 East Dublin Street

1170 East Dublin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1170 East Dublin Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 East Dublin Street have any available units?
1170 East Dublin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1170 East Dublin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1170 East Dublin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 East Dublin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 East Dublin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1170 East Dublin Street offer parking?
No, 1170 East Dublin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1170 East Dublin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 East Dublin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 East Dublin Street have a pool?
No, 1170 East Dublin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1170 East Dublin Street have accessible units?
No, 1170 East Dublin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 East Dublin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 East Dublin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 East Dublin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 East Dublin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College