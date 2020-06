Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home plus a den, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, dining room, huge spacious kitchen and tons of counter and cabinet space,upgraded cabinetry, ceramic backsplash and stainless steel appliance, family room off of kitchen w/fireplace, nice covered patio w/grassy backyard, front courtyard,two car garage, close to shopping, dining and schools. this is a must see home! All it is missing is you!**BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER WILL BE INSTALLED