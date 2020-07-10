1131 W. Canary Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available To View Saturday 03/30/2019***



.One level, single family home located in Clemente Ranch Association

.Other features include: Tile floor entry

.Living room and family room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves

.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave and eat-in area

.Inside laundry room w/ washer & dryer

.All bedrooms feature split floor plan

.Master bedroom has walk-in closet, ceiling fan and plant shelves

.Master bathroom has vaulted ceiling, bathtub, separate shower, double sinks and tile floor

.Two car garage w/ auto opener

.Grass/desert front and rear yard; rear yard has covered patio and block fence



*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.

This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.

Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.

An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.

On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.



*Security Deposits:

? $1,300.00 Refundable

? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee



Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox. .