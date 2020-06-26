Rent Calculator
1126 W ELLIOT Road
1126 W ELLIOT Road
1126 West Elliot Road
Location
1126 West Elliot Road, Chandler, AZ 85224
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GROUND FLOOR SINGLE LEVEL 1 BED PLUS DEN/1 BATH CONDO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE . GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH EAT IN KITCHEN. COMMUNITY POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1126 W ELLIOT Road have any available units?
1126 W ELLIOT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1126 W ELLIOT Road have?
Some of 1126 W ELLIOT Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1126 W ELLIOT Road currently offering any rent specials?
1126 W ELLIOT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 W ELLIOT Road pet-friendly?
No, 1126 W ELLIOT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1126 W ELLIOT Road offer parking?
Yes, 1126 W ELLIOT Road offers parking.
Does 1126 W ELLIOT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 W ELLIOT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 W ELLIOT Road have a pool?
Yes, 1126 W ELLIOT Road has a pool.
Does 1126 W ELLIOT Road have accessible units?
No, 1126 W ELLIOT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 W ELLIOT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 W ELLIOT Road has units with dishwashers.
