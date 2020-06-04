All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1125 N CALIFORNIA Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1125 N CALIFORNIA Street

1125 North California Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1125 North California Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
4bed/2bath, new construction. part of Triplex. This townhouse was redone from scratch. New AC, New Water Heater, New construction. It is available for lease now. all appliances included. washer/dryer included. nice size backyard/side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street have any available units?
1125 N CALIFORNIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street have?
Some of 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1125 N CALIFORNIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street offer parking?
No, 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street does not offer parking.
Does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street have a pool?
No, 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street have accessible units?
No, 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College