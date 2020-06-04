4bed/2bath, new construction. part of Triplex. This townhouse was redone from scratch. New AC, New Water Heater, New construction. It is available for lease now. all appliances included. washer/dryer included. nice size backyard/side yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
What amenities does 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street have?
Some of 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 N CALIFORNIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1125 N CALIFORNIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.