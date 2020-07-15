All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:01 PM

1111 West Summit Place

Location

1111 West Summit Place, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute condo in a fantastic neighborhood with lots of amenities! Very nice layout and a spacious 1100+ sqft! Convenient location in Chandler close to schools and shopping! Make sure to call ASAP, as this one will not last long! Please call AJ Smith @ 480.568.2666 to view - Or go to the home and use rently self showing!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1111 West Summit Place have any available units?
1111 West Summit Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1111 West Summit Place currently offering any rent specials?
1111 West Summit Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 West Summit Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 West Summit Place is pet friendly.
Does 1111 West Summit Place offer parking?
No, 1111 West Summit Place does not offer parking.
Does 1111 West Summit Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 West Summit Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 West Summit Place have a pool?
No, 1111 West Summit Place does not have a pool.
Does 1111 West Summit Place have accessible units?
No, 1111 West Summit Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 West Summit Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 West Summit Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 West Summit Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 West Summit Place has units with air conditioning.

