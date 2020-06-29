All apartments in Chandler
1107 West Whitten Street
1107 West Whitten Street

1107 West Whitten Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 West Whitten Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom with bonus room for 4th bedroom or office-Den. Fully equipped kitchen with island, fireplace in family room, washer & dryer, master has step in shower and large tub, double sinks and large walk-in closet. All neutral colors, beautiful home that will not last long. Call for detail if you would like to call this charmer your home.

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are applicable on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets , if approved & allowed at subject location, require additional fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 West Whitten Street have any available units?
1107 West Whitten Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 West Whitten Street have?
Some of 1107 West Whitten Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 West Whitten Street currently offering any rent specials?
1107 West Whitten Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 West Whitten Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 West Whitten Street is pet friendly.
Does 1107 West Whitten Street offer parking?
No, 1107 West Whitten Street does not offer parking.
Does 1107 West Whitten Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 West Whitten Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 West Whitten Street have a pool?
No, 1107 West Whitten Street does not have a pool.
Does 1107 West Whitten Street have accessible units?
No, 1107 West Whitten Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 West Whitten Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 West Whitten Street does not have units with dishwashers.
