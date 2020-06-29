1107 West Whitten Street

Amenities
3 bedroom with bonus room for 4th bedroom or office-Den. Fully equipped kitchen with island, fireplace in family room, washer & dryer, master has step in shower and large tub, double sinks and large walk-in closet. All neutral colors, beautiful home that will not last long. Call for detail if you would like to call this charmer your home.
$53 application fee per adult. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are applicable on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets , if approved & allowed at subject location, require additional fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.