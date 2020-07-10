All apartments in Chandler
1081 South Maverick Street

1081 South Maverick Street · No Longer Available
Location

1081 South Maverick Street, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arizona Reflections

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level chandler 3/2 home with hardwood floors, updated paint, custom kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, split master with huge walk in closet, spacious backyard with turf lawn, mature fruit trees, 2 car garage, nearby chandler schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of

our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 South Maverick Street have any available units?
1081 South Maverick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 South Maverick Street have?
Some of 1081 South Maverick Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 South Maverick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1081 South Maverick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 South Maverick Street pet-friendly?
No, 1081 South Maverick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1081 South Maverick Street offer parking?
Yes, 1081 South Maverick Street offers parking.
Does 1081 South Maverick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 South Maverick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 South Maverick Street have a pool?
No, 1081 South Maverick Street does not have a pool.
Does 1081 South Maverick Street have accessible units?
No, 1081 South Maverick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 South Maverick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1081 South Maverick Street does not have units with dishwashers.

