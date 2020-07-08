All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

1080 S Yucca Place

1080 South Yucca Place · No Longer Available
Location

1080 South Yucca Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Silverton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
GREAT LOCATION! Near 101 ,202, Chandler hospital, Mall, Intel, Orbital, Price businesscenter. Spacious open floor plan, recentlypainted exterior and designer interior paint.New flooring, tile throughout, carpet inbedrooms, LG W/D; Ref., Lots of cabinets inkitchen with island. Gorgeous gas fire place, covered patio. 4th bedroom has double doors, and could serve as den. Grass front and back. Soaring vaulted ceilings, separate shower, garden tub in master bath.yard maintenance incl. Tax records show 1661 sq ft., which is a mistake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 S Yucca Place have any available units?
1080 S Yucca Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 S Yucca Place have?
Some of 1080 S Yucca Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 S Yucca Place currently offering any rent specials?
1080 S Yucca Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 S Yucca Place pet-friendly?
No, 1080 S Yucca Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1080 S Yucca Place offer parking?
No, 1080 S Yucca Place does not offer parking.
Does 1080 S Yucca Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 S Yucca Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 S Yucca Place have a pool?
No, 1080 S Yucca Place does not have a pool.
Does 1080 S Yucca Place have accessible units?
No, 1080 S Yucca Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 S Yucca Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 S Yucca Place has units with dishwashers.

