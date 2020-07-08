1080 S Yucca Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! Near 101 ,202, Chandler hospital, Mall, Intel, Orbital, Price businesscenter. Spacious open floor plan, recentlypainted exterior and designer interior paint.New flooring, tile throughout, carpet inbedrooms, LG W/D; Ref., Lots of cabinets inkitchen with island. Gorgeous gas fire place, covered patio. 4th bedroom has double doors, and could serve as den. Grass front and back. Soaring vaulted ceilings, separate shower, garden tub in master bath.yard maintenance incl. Tax records show 1661 sq ft., which is a mistake.