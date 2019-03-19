Rent Calculator
7439 E RIDGECREST Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7439 E RIDGECREST Road
7439 East Ridgecrest Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7439 East Ridgecrest Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous location!!! Dramatic views. Barn with 4 stalls and great places to ride. Newer kitchen and appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have any available units?
7439 E RIDGECREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cave Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have?
Some of 7439 E RIDGECREST Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 7439 E RIDGECREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
7439 E RIDGECREST Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 E RIDGECREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Cave Creek
.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does offer parking.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have a pool?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does not have a pool.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have accessible units?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does not have units with air conditioning.
