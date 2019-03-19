All apartments in Cave Creek
Find more places like 7439 E RIDGECREST Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cave Creek, AZ
/
7439 E RIDGECREST Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7439 E RIDGECREST Road

7439 East Ridgecrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cave Creek
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7439 East Ridgecrest Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous location!!! Dramatic views. Barn with 4 stalls and great places to ride. Newer kitchen and appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have any available units?
7439 E RIDGECREST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have?
Some of 7439 E RIDGECREST Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 E RIDGECREST Road currently offering any rent specials?
7439 E RIDGECREST Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 E RIDGECREST Road pet-friendly?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road offer parking?
Yes, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does offer parking.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have a pool?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does not have a pool.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have accessible units?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 E RIDGECREST Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7439 E RIDGECREST Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cave Creek 1 BedroomsCave Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cave Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerCave Creek Luxury Places
Cave Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College