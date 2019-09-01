5626 E MORNING STAR Road

Amenities

This home has 360 degrees of views, views and more views! A must see custom home with very unique designs on a more contemporary style. One of a kind featuring a split floor plan, floor to ceiling windows, cement floors, modern open kitchen, large master bath with a walk in shower and soaking tub, and large walk in closet. The Guest house has it's own private patio with two en suite full baths, a loft area with an upper level patio to enjoy the beautiful sunsets beyond the infinity pool and jacuzzi! Over 2 acres of gorgeous land that offers a backyard oasis resort. All top of the line kitchen appliances with a wine refrigerator, kitchen opens up to the spacious family room. The home is located close to hiking trails, horse trails, and to Cave Creek