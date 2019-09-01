All apartments in Cave Creek
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

5626 E MORNING STAR Road

5626 East Morning Star Road · No Longer Available
Location

5626 East Morning Star Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This home has 360 degrees of views, views and more views! A must see custom home with very unique designs on a more contemporary style. One of a kind featuring a split floor plan, floor to ceiling windows, cement floors, modern open kitchen, large master bath with a walk in shower and soaking tub, and large walk in closet. The Guest house has it's own private patio with two en suite full baths, a loft area with an upper level patio to enjoy the beautiful sunsets beyond the infinity pool and jacuzzi! Over 2 acres of gorgeous land that offers a backyard oasis resort. All top of the line kitchen appliances with a wine refrigerator, kitchen opens up to the spacious family room. The home is located close to hiking trails, horse trails, and to Cave Creek

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 E MORNING STAR Road have any available units?
5626 E MORNING STAR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 5626 E MORNING STAR Road have?
Some of 5626 E MORNING STAR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 E MORNING STAR Road currently offering any rent specials?
5626 E MORNING STAR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 E MORNING STAR Road pet-friendly?
No, 5626 E MORNING STAR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 5626 E MORNING STAR Road offer parking?
Yes, 5626 E MORNING STAR Road offers parking.
Does 5626 E MORNING STAR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 E MORNING STAR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 E MORNING STAR Road have a pool?
Yes, 5626 E MORNING STAR Road has a pool.
Does 5626 E MORNING STAR Road have accessible units?
No, 5626 E MORNING STAR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 E MORNING STAR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5626 E MORNING STAR Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 E MORNING STAR Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 E MORNING STAR Road does not have units with air conditioning.
